LETTER: Graft panel the right step

24 May 2017 - 05:22
The South African Council of Churches must be applauded for its leadership in the handling of voluntary confessions by those who directly or indirectly committed the sin of corruption. It’s a step in the right direction for the clergy to let the audience confess transgressions in the quest for truth. Confession is a privilege for those who want to live with a clear conscience. It’s not only a way of life but everyone’s moral duty to be part of the cause for rebuilding the moral fabric of society and uprooting corruption.

Perhaps this "unburdening panel" presents a need for the [permanent] establishment of a clergy panel for society to come clean in confidence. It will relieve the righteous of the burden to toe a party line and save SA the half-truths unearthed in judicial commissions.

Morgan PhaahlaEkurhuleni

