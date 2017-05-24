LETTER: Graft panel the right step

The South African Council of Churches must be applauded for its leadership in the handling of voluntary confessions by those who directly or indirectly committed the sin of corruption. It’s a step in the right direction for the clergy to let the audience confess transgressions in the quest for truth. Confession is a privilege for those who want to live with a clear conscience. It’s not only a way of life but everyone’s moral duty to be part of the cause for rebuilding the moral fabric of society and uprooting corruption.

Perhaps this "unburdening panel" presents a need for the [permanent] establishment of a clergy panel for society to come clean in confidence. It will relieve the righteous of the burden to toe a party line and save SA the half-truths unearthed in judicial commissions.

Morgan PhaahlaEkurhuleni