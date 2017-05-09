LETTER: Booing an unelected man

Tom Mhlanga repeats the view that booing Zuma is cowardly (That cowardly rented mob, May 5). Unfortunately, he does not seem to understand that the average South African has virtually no say in the election of the president. SA does not have direct presidential elections. He or she is deployed by the winning party.

Even members of the party have virtually no say in how that person is chosen. Most of them I’ve spoken to don’t understand the system. They are just branch members and the "leaders" remain at the top of the pile like scum in a pond.

Unless ANC members are somehow part of the electoral conference, they are at the mercy of their representatives. So no, when people boo Zuma, they are not booing the president, they are booing an individual they have no respect for and had no part in electing.

It is time to change the system, but the governing party elite don’t want that.

Henry WatermeyerLyndhurst