Business Day TV talks to Makwe Fund Managers executive Makwe Masilela
Without its oversight, the ANC could use the broadcaster to advance its interests as elections loom
Four of five road improvement and construction projects valued at about R17bn are under way, says Sanral
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
SA-born head of the group’s British banking operations has spent 24 years in various roles at Investec
Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Gap between perception and reality has narrowed due to political and macroeconomic reforms, president says
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Dahmer’ and ‘The Watcher’ are, despite the naysayers, the most successful shows on Netflix
The SABC has not had a board for nearly a month now. The role of the board at the public broadcaster cannot be overemphasised in a country where millions of people rely on it for news and information.
Even the ANC once acknowledged that a functioning democracy needs a vibrant and independent media, pledging in 1992 to open up the airwaves for new commercial broadcasters and to turn the SABC from a propaganda tool for the apartheid government into a media organisation with unwavering loyalty to the public. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Minus a board, the SABC has neither independence nor credibility
The SABC has not had a board for nearly a month now. The role of the board at the public broadcaster cannot be overemphasised in a country where millions of people rely on it for news and information.
Even the ANC once acknowledged that a functioning democracy needs a vibrant and independent media, pledging in 1992 to open up the airwaves for new commercial broadcasters and to turn the SABC from a propaganda tool for the apartheid government into a media organisation with unwavering loyalty to the public. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.