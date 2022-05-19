EDITORIAL: Enough is enough — fix the infrastructure now
SA is coming apart at the seams and business sees few signs of anything being done about it
Business is traditionally reluctant to criticise the government publicly, preferring to lobby behind closed doors.
Not any more. The chorus of industry leaders speaking out about failing infrastructure, a broken Eskom and an increasingly erratic water supply is growing. And rightly so. ..
