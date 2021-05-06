Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Timing of Pepco IPO is on the money Pandemic-induced slowdown has made discount retailers even more attractive worldwide

Since the 2008 financial crisis, which tossed millions of people into poverty, discount retailers worldwide have been in demand from both investors and shoppers.

With the Covid-19 pandemic-induced economic slowdown in the past year putting further strain on consumer wallets, Steinhoff could not have chosen a better time to launch an initial public offering of its European business...