Steinhoff seeks lenders’ nod to list EU discount retailer

Steinhoff International, the consumer goods retailer that has been fighting for survival since an accounting scandal came to light more than three year ago, is seeking permission from its creditors to list its European discount retailer, Pepco Group.

The decision to proceed with an initial public offering will be made in due course, Steinhoff said in a statement on Monday.

Pepco Group, a subsidiary of Steinhoff, has more than 3,200 stores in 15 territories across Europe.

Steinhoff is beset with a litany of lawsuits after a 95% crash in the value of its share price in late 2017 that cost investors billions of rand in lost investments.

Auditing firm PwC found that a group of former executives at Steinhoff had artificially inflated profits and asset values over a number of years.

Steinhoff, which has a primary listing in Frankfurt and a secondary listing on the JSE, has also been saddled with a mountain of debt.

