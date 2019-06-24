EDITORIAL: There are three sides to Old Mutual saga

But, for that very reason, it is likely this matter will never see the inside of a court and the third story never revealed. Our corporate leaders are tribal and, when push comes to shove, they will deal with this in their tribal way and place: behind closed doors.

On the face of it the battle is about the payment, or rather the nonpayment, of preference share dividends owed to Old Mutual by private equity company NMT, co-founded by Moyo in the early 2000s. Since then Old Mutual has poured R279m into various NMT-controlled entities, most of it in the form of preference share capital. The capital has been rolled over a number of times since the initial repayment date in July 2010. NMT says in 2018 it began discussions with Old Mutual on another rollover. All in all a very casual affair.

Until it wasn’t. By late 2018 Old Mutual seemed particularly irked by the casual treatment of its superior rights as a preference shareholder. This is in contrast to the rather generous treatment of ordinary shareholders, who were paid R115m of dividends last year.

Moyo’s 26.6% holding in NMT entitled him to R30.6m of this, which on top of the R50.5m for his job as Old Mutual CEO meant it was a very good year for him.

As part of that job Moyo is obliged to act in the best interest of Old Mutual. But therein lies the rub. He is also required to act in the best interests of NMT. Moyo says both sets of competing interests were satisfied as Old Mutual’s representative on the NMT board approved the dividend payment.

That approval and every minute engagement between NMT and various levels of management at Old Mutual over the past 12 months were no doubt subjected to detailed legal scrutiny before Old Mutual pulled the trigger and issued the termination notice.

Whatever the legal niceties in all of this, one thing is very clear. There are good reasons why companies should avoid situations that give rise to potential conflicts of interest. They are almost never resolved in favour of the main body of stakeholders.