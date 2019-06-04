EDITORIAL: Add Tongaat to list of corporate scandals

If it was just a case of the “normal” mistakes in business, management misjudging the business cycle and making the wrong investments, the value destruction would still be scandalous. But with every new revelation it becomes clear that this hasn’t been the case here. Comparisons to Steinhoff look more appropriate by the day.

Of course, the statement issued by the company on Friday falls way short of this, instead talking about “past practices, which are of significant concern” and will require the restatement of financial statements for the year to March 2018. This makes Steinhoff’s revelation of “accounting irregularities” look refreshingly open and transparent in comparison.

Tongaat Hulett said its balance sheet may have been overstated by as much as R4.5bn, which is equivalent to more than twice its current market capitalisation.

While stating that management practices led to the release of financial statements that “did not reflect Tongaat Hulett’s underlying business performance accurately”, the company was careful not to, yet, apportion blame on previous directors, saying an ongoing review will seek to “establish any evidence of whether any of these past practices were deliberate”.

If it wasn’t deliberate, then the incompetence alone, on the part of management, auditors and the board, would be of criminal proportions, and the least the company can do is to immediately claw back the millions paid to former CEO Peter Staude, who made off with R176m in the decade to 2018.

CFO Murray Munro, has also since left the company to enjoy a comfortable retirement, having been paid almost R100m in that period.

Will they be held to account, if only for overseeing the company’s spectacular downfall? Don’t hold your breath.

While cases far from our shores — such as the failed prosecution in the UK of Tesco directors after an accounting scandal that wiped £1.5bn off its market value in one day —show the difficulty of securing convictions, the regulators have unfortunately not covered themselves in glory.

While investors, ordinary people exposed through their pensions or as purchasers of retail products from the financial sector, have suffered great harm, those responsible for the scandals at Steinhoff, the Resilient group and Tongaat Hulett are left unbothered.