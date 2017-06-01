EDITORIAL: Time to step up as genocide threatens South Sudan

Every day, at least 2,000 cross South Sudan’s southern border into Uganda in what has become the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis.

Since civil war broke out in December 2013, 1.8-million people, 1-million of them children, have fled to six neighbouring countries.

In 2016, Uganda alone took in almost half-a-million refugees, which is more than the total number of refugees who crossed the Mediterranean to Europe that year. The number of refugees in Uganda is expected to exceed 1-million soon.

This is the world’s third-largest humanitarian crisis after Syria and Afghanistan but the world has yet to express the same level of outrage at the horrors that South Sudan’s civil war is inflicting on the civilian population — and the enormous strain the influx is putting on its neighbours.

Atrocities committed by rebels against civilians are widely documented. Children who run are hacked to death. Villagers flee into the bush with just the clothes on their backs, often returning to find their homesteads burned to the ground. Leaving everything behind, they embark on the long and hazardous walk to the border through the bush to avoid patrols, some for as long as nine days.