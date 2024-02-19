BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Market inquiry into poultry sector has a foul smell about it
Spare a thought for CEOs who spent countless hours with Patel’s department to bed down a ‘master plan’
19 February 2024 - 05:00
Imagine being the finance minister at a cabinet meeting, staring at a R600bn gap between what you collect in tax revenues and what your colleagues want to spend.
You know you can’t persuade anyone around the table to cut budgets further. No, growth is the only hope you have. And sitting across from you is trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. What chance do you have?..
