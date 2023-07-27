SCA: Law firm directors accountable for misconduct
Despite claims of ignorance, all law firm directors hold full responsibility for financial misdeeds, rules the Supreme Court of Appeal
27 July 2023 - 14:19
Directors of law firms are still liable for financial misconduct even if they have left and even if the misconduct was committed by only one of them, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said this week.
Ignorance cannot protect attorneys from facing disciplinary action when it concerns clients’ money, the court said in a ruling in which a Limpopo law firm, Chueu Incorporated Attorneys, misappropriated more than R25m in RAF claims owed to clients...
