PETER BRUCE: So the Post Office has a plan to become insanely profitable — yeah right

A rush to court by landlords, power suppliers and phone companies could well end in its liquidation

20 April 2023 - 05:00
If you’re a landlord and the SA Post Office is a tenant and owes you money, you now know what to do. You get a court to put the Post Office into provisional liquidation and, if events of the past week are any guide, you’ll get your money immediately.

But hurry, hurry. While one creditor got their rent paid up after going to court last week, a rush to court by others — landlords, power suppliers, phone companies — could well end up liquidating the Post Office altogether. That would make SA the only even vaguely modern economy in the world to have no national postal service at all...

