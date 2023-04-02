How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere.
There is palpable dissatisfaction with the ANC in business circles, with some players tempted by the idea of a war chest to guarantee the party is replaced, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Mikateko Mtsetweni is the tax manager at engineering technology company ABB
South Africa has the potential to be a global leader in green hydrogen production due to its natural and technological endowments.
The hydrogen economy can help to address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while simultaneously creating employment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How and why South Africa should drive green growth
Apart from addressing climate change, investment in it has the potential to create up to 3.7-million jobs in Africa by 2050, writes Yershen Pillay
South Africa has the potential to be a global leader in green hydrogen production due to its natural and technological endowments.
The hydrogen economy can help to address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while simultaneously creating employment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.