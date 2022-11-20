Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We survived state capture and the pandemic so there is hope for us

With its many strengths SA can overcome present and future challenges and prepare for a brighter future

20 November 2022 - 16:59 Busisiwe Mavuso

Many of the country’s strengths have been tested to the limit. State capture  damaged the economy extensively, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic driving unemployment to emergency levels.

With many challenges still threatening the economy — globally and domestically — it’s easy to fall into despair. But we survived state capture and the pandemic, and we are trying to shape our country to be stronger. That’s some achievement and gives me confidence that we can overcome present  and future challenges, and prepare the path for a brighter future...

