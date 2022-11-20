BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We survived state capture and the pandemic so there is hope for us

Rand firms 1.1% but does not hold gains in thin Asian weekend trade
It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
The deputy president, who was not injured, was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Executive chair focuses on growing Business Systems Group into a player competing with the likes of Accenture and Microsoft
Agency expects fiscal drain to SOEs with weak balance sheets will continue
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Ankara blames Kurdish militants for bombing that killed six people and injured 80 last week but no group has claimed responsibility
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
Many of the country’s strengths have been tested to the limit. State capture damaged the economy extensively, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic driving unemployment to emergency levels.
With many challenges still threatening the economy — globally and domestically — it’s easy to fall into despair. But we survived state capture and the pandemic, and we are trying to shape our country to be stronger. That’s some achievement and gives me confidence that we can overcome present and future challenges, and prepare the path for a brighter future...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We survived state capture and the pandemic so there is hope for us
With its many strengths SA can overcome present and future challenges and prepare for a brighter future
Many of the country’s strengths have been tested to the limit. State capture damaged the economy extensively, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic driving unemployment to emergency levels.
With many challenges still threatening the economy — globally and domestically — it’s easy to fall into despair. But we survived state capture and the pandemic, and we are trying to shape our country to be stronger. That’s some achievement and gives me confidence that we can overcome present and future challenges, and prepare the path for a brighter future...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.