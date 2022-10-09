The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
Beyond the walls of the Colombian university that hosted the Unu-Wider conference lay messy questions of land, justice, conflict, hunger and inequitable access to power
Entity’s strategy depends on raising funds from government grants or more loans
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Telecom company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a local industry body
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Talks between France and Algeria will focus on economic co-operation as Paris tries to rebuild ties with its former colony after years of tension
India comfortably chase down 279 to win by seven wickets and level the series in Ranchi
Both cars feature caramel cabins, altered BMW logos - an exclusive the Kith Vitality Green paint
Markets are in disarray. There is a war in Ukraine, contradictory fiscal and monetary policy in the UK, recession looming in Europe, high inflation and commodity prices and a strong dollar wreaking havoc on central bank tightening plans.
Investors, who for more than a decade have been taught to “buy the dip”, have been crucified for executing on their training this year...
PIETER HUNDERSMARCK: Tanking markets force investors to relearn pricing fundamentals
In getting back to pricing shares correctly, the bad techniques used in bull markets have to be unlearnt and the basics revised
