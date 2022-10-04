Offshore investments: golden guidelines to help diversify your portfolio

Offshore investing is no longer a luxury reserved for a few. It has become a vital financial planning requirement for all investors seeking to protect and grow their wealth.

Investors shouldn’t see offshore investing as a separate component but rather within the context of their overall investment portfolio, where it is exposed and what its underlying assets are. It should be about where and how to optimally access different sources of returns.

How much is enough?

The question of how much to invest offshore has always been difficult to answer, but exchange control also limited the amounts. However, through special allowances and changes in legislation, it is now easier for local investors to take their money offshore.

There is no magic number when it comes to how much one should invest. It’s a personal question and will differ from investor to investor, depending on their circumstances and investment objectives. Expert portfolio managers will take every investor’s personal situation and current portfolio into account when determining that number. There is no one-size-fits-all answer.

We tend to think about local vs offshore, but it is much more complex than that. There are 195 countries outside SA, and you can spread your risk much easier than in the past. Though it’s important to think about inside and outside the exchange control net, for example, if your children are going to be in Australia or Canada, it could be a different answer for a high-net-worth individual.

Why take money offshore?

There are three reasons to invest offshore:

It’s an opportunity to spread your risk and have a more diverse investment portfolio; You can take advantage of the many opportunities offshore investments afford from an expected return on investment point of view; and Because of asset-liability matching — where your future responsibilities will lie.

Diversification

Though the JSE has some exposure to earnings from offshore companies and offshore markets, it still comprises less than 0.5% of the world’s markets. This doesn’t offer investors enough diversification compared with what is available offshore.