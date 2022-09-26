While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
There is a view that SA is becoming an unsustainable proposition because emigration by the wealthy is causing the tax base to shrink. Meanwhile, the unemployed masses are increasingly turning to welfare, leaving the embattled middle class to shoulder an intolerable tax burden.
Some see these trends as a recipe for a revolution and believe it’s just a matter of time before SA becomes a failed state. While they’re not entirely wrong, the whole truth is more palatable. As long as SA avoids a basic income grant, I would go so far as to say that the tax base will be fine...
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Fears of SA’s demise are premature
The tax base is doing just fine as long — as the country avoids a basic income grant
