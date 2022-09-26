×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Fears of SA’s demise are premature

The tax base is doing just fine as long — as the country avoids a basic income grant

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 13:40

There is a view that SA is becoming an unsustainable proposition because emigration by the wealthy is causing the tax base to shrink. Meanwhile, the unemployed masses are increasingly turning to welfare, leaving the embattled middle class to shoulder an intolerable tax burden. 

Some see these trends as a recipe for a revolution and believe it’s just a matter of time before SA becomes a failed state. While they’re not entirely wrong, the whole truth is more palatable. As long as SA avoids a basic income grant, I would go so far as to say that the tax base will be fine...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.