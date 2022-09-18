Analysts hold out for reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, pointing to good efforts so far to comply with rules
As emigration by skilled South Africans rises, experts in the auditing and insurance sectors have warned that this will weaken the country’s skills base and reduce the pool of wealthy individuals, whose spending on goods and services supports many businesses.
Highly skilled and high net worth South Africans, including top executives of listed companies, are leaving the country for better-paying jobs and better lifestyle prospects as confidence in SA’s future declines. A survey released this week indicates that graduates are also planning on building a life elsewhere. ..
Top earners and graduates are losing faith in SA, mulling emigration
As emigration by skilled South Africans rises, experts in the auditing and insurance sectors have warned that this will weaken the country’s skills base
