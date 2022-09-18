×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Top earners and graduates are losing faith in SA, mulling emigration

As emigration by skilled South Africans rises, experts in the auditing and insurance sectors have warned that this will weaken the country’s skills base

BL Premium
18 September 2022 - 07:26 THABISO MOCHIKO

As emigration by skilled South Africans rises, experts in the auditing and insurance sectors have warned that this will weaken the country’s skills base and reduce the pool of wealthy individuals, whose spending on goods and services supports many businesses.

Highly skilled and high net worth South Africans, including top executives of listed companies, are leaving the country for better-paying jobs and better lifestyle prospects as confidence in SA’s future declines. A survey released this week indicates that graduates are also planning on building a life elsewhere. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.