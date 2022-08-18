Liz Truss has her sights on UK’s financial watchdogs

Brent crude futures climbed to $93.75 a barrel and US crude futures gained to $88.21 a barrel — however the commodity reached its lowest level since February
They may be flawed, but they can only be a good thing if they prompt major parties to reflect on their policies and what they offer citizens
The latest arrests are part of an operation that has resulted in 34 arrests, most of which have been carried out in KwaZulu-Natal
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Shipping and banking group says the R1.5bn sale of Grindrod Bank to African Bank is ongoing, with all parties focused on fulfilling the necessary conditions
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Frontrunner in race for prime minister has talked of the government having a greater role in the operations of the financial sector’s three main regulators
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
New carbon fibre kit from Zyrus Engineering means school runs in electric minivans will be anything but boring
London — Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain’s next prime minister, wants to examine the roles of the country’s three financial regulators as part of a review, a source close to her leadership campaign said on Thursday.
Should she wins the contest, Truss is expected to examine the role of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), and the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR).
“No decisions have been made on the future of regulators,” the source said, asking not to be identified. “She’s clear that there has not been enough focus on economic growth.”
The FCA, the Bank of England and the PSR declined to comment on the report, first published by the Financial Times.
Truss, the current foreign minister, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak are in a Conservative Party run-off to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, with the result to be announced on September 5.
She has pledged to cut taxes to mitigate the impact of surging prices on households.
Truss and her supporters have suggested the government should have a bigger role in how the Bank of England operates as inflation surges to above 10%, five times more than the BoE’s target level.
BoE governor Andrew Bailey has said independent regulators are part of London’s standing as a global financial centre. The FCA, under CEO Nikhil Rathi, is undergoing an internal revamp after its botched handling of London Capital & Finance, an investment firm that collapsed, leaving taxpayers with the compensation bill.
The PRA is under pressure from insurers to allow them to invest more in infrastructure as part of a post-Brexit reform of Solvency II capital rules inherited from the European Union.
A financial services and markets bill put before parliament last month gives the FCA and PRA a new secondary objective of aiding economic growth and the financial sector’s competitiveness, but some firms say it does not go far enough.
The PSR, operational since 2015, is under pressure from MPs to resist moves by Visa and Mastercard to raise fees on users of their payment networks.
Single peak?
Britain previously had one main financial regulator, the Financial Services Authority, which was scrapped after undercapitalised banks had to be bailed out by taxpayers in the 2007/2009 global financial crisis.
This “twin peaks” approach saw the creation of the FCA to regulate conduct, and the PRA and the BoE to ensure banks and insurers hold enough capital. Merging the regulators would be potentially be a long and difficult undertaking.
“What possible benefit this last would be to anyone is a mystery to me,” said Simon Gleeson, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance.
Rupert Harrison, portfolio manager BlackRock, said the need to split conduct and prudential supervision had been an important lesson from the financial crisis and had been applied around the world.
“Plus if the lender of last resort isn’t intimately familiar with balance sheets thanks to being the prudential supervisor, you get problems,” Harrison said in a tweet.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Liz Truss has her sights on UK’s financial watchdogs
Front-runner in race for prime minister has talked of the government having a greater role in the operations of the financial sector’s three main regulators
London — Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain’s next prime minister, wants to examine the roles of the country’s three financial regulators as part of a review, a source close to her leadership campaign said on Thursday.
Should she wins the contest, Truss is expected to examine the role of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), and the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR).
“No decisions have been made on the future of regulators,” the source said, asking not to be identified. “She’s clear that there has not been enough focus on economic growth.”
The FCA, the Bank of England and the PSR declined to comment on the report, first published by the Financial Times.
Truss, the current foreign minister, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak are in a Conservative Party run-off to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, with the result to be announced on September 5.
She has pledged to cut taxes to mitigate the impact of surging prices on households.
Truss and her supporters have suggested the government should have a bigger role in how the Bank of England operates as inflation surges to above 10%, five times more than the BoE’s target level.
BoE governor Andrew Bailey has said independent regulators are part of London’s standing as a global financial centre. The FCA, under CEO Nikhil Rathi, is undergoing an internal revamp after its botched handling of London Capital & Finance, an investment firm that collapsed, leaving taxpayers with the compensation bill.
The PRA is under pressure from insurers to allow them to invest more in infrastructure as part of a post-Brexit reform of Solvency II capital rules inherited from the European Union.
A financial services and markets bill put before parliament last month gives the FCA and PRA a new secondary objective of aiding economic growth and the financial sector’s competitiveness, but some firms say it does not go far enough.
The PSR, operational since 2015, is under pressure from MPs to resist moves by Visa and Mastercard to raise fees on users of their payment networks.
Single peak?
Britain previously had one main financial regulator, the Financial Services Authority, which was scrapped after undercapitalised banks had to be bailed out by taxpayers in the 2007/2009 global financial crisis.
This “twin peaks” approach saw the creation of the FCA to regulate conduct, and the PRA and the BoE to ensure banks and insurers hold enough capital. Merging the regulators would be potentially be a long and difficult undertaking.
“What possible benefit this last would be to anyone is a mystery to me,” said Simon Gleeson, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance.
Rupert Harrison, portfolio manager BlackRock, said the need to split conduct and prudential supervision had been an important lesson from the financial crisis and had been applied around the world.
“Plus if the lender of last resort isn’t intimately familiar with balance sheets thanks to being the prudential supervisor, you get problems,” Harrison said in a tweet.
Reuters
Liz Truss promises no windfall tax on energy firms
THERESE RAPHAEL: Millions of Brits queue for medical care amid huge backlogs
DESNÉ MASIE: The realities of climate change hit home in Britain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Liz Truss favours tax cuts over direct support despite soaring energy prices
MIKE DOLAN: Politics drive BoE’s ‘scorched earth’ policy
BoE unleashes biggest rate hike since 1995 as it warns of long recession
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.