MICHAEL MORRIS: Reflections on the life and legacy of John Kane-Berman
There is no mistaking what the former CEO of the IRR leaves for the rest of us in his vivid example of thinking and being
Thinking about the recent death of John Kane-Berman is one of those rare instances when reckoning with what’s lost, considerable though it is, seems on reflection to be substantially offset by what remains.
As I can’t claim any intimate or long-standing friendship with JKB — as he was widely, and respectfully, known — I realise I am at risk of underestimating the sense of loss of those closest to him. But there is no mistaking what the former CEO of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) leaves for the rest of us in his vivid example of thinking and being...
