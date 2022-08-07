×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: Reflections on the life and legacy of John Kane-Berman

There is no mistaking what the former CEO of the IRR leaves for the rest of us in his vivid example of thinking and being

BL Premium
07 August 2022 - 16:34

Thinking about the recent death of John Kane-Berman is one of those rare instances when reckoning with what’s lost, considerable though it is, seems on reflection to be substantially offset by what remains.

As I can’t claim any intimate or long-standing friendship with JKB — as he was widely, and respectfully, known — I realise I am at risk of underestimating the sense of loss of those closest to him. But there is no mistaking what the former CEO of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) leaves for the rest of us in his vivid example of thinking and being...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.