GUGU LOURIE: Sipho Maseko a shoo-in for Absa
19 January 2022 - 20:13
The imminent departure of Telkom boss Sipho Maseko begs the question: what’s next for the man who turned around Africa’s largest integrated communications company into a lean, efficient and profitable firm?
After handing over to his successor Serame Taukobong, the change of guard has been seamless...
