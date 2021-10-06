Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Six hours without Facebook and we’re left gasping for it B L Premium

This week Facebook managed to unite and then divide society over a period of 24 hours. On Monday evening Facebook and its associated platforms — WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger — ceased to function for about six hours and plunged billions of users into a social media blackout that caused consternation across the globe.

The outage left the 3.5-billion users of Facebook unable to send messages and undertake the type of interactions that have become part of life since Facebook emerged from a Harvard dorm room in 2004, and prompted user outrage across the world...