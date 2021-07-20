Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Analysts keep trying to forecast markets even though it is a coin toss The future is about probabilities and the current situation is about facts and interpretations BL PREMIUM

From Bill Miller’s 2Q 2021 Market Letter:

I don’t have an outlook on the market as I think it more useful to try to understand what is going on than to try to predict what is going to happen. The future is about probabilities and the current situation is about facts and interpretations. No-one has privileged access to the future and market forecasts tend to be about as accurate as calling a coin toss. ..