STREET DOGS: Analysts keep trying to forecast markets even though it is a coin toss
The future is about probabilities and the current situation is about facts and interpretations
20 July 2021 - 18:30
From Bill Miller’s 2Q 2021 Market Letter:
I don’t have an outlook on the market as I think it more useful to try to understand what is going on than to try to predict what is going to happen. The future is about probabilities and the current situation is about facts and interpretations. No-one has privileged access to the future and market forecasts tend to be about as accurate as calling a coin toss. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now