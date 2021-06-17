Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Regret over a coffee date I missed with Thulani Thuswa Death of the talented PR expert on June 6 came as a shattering blow BL PREMIUM

It was a particularly beautiful Sunday morning and I was waiting in a long queue at Kranskop toll gate near Modimolle when I decided to call Thulani Thuswa. We had agreed that I would take the off-ramp near his home in Midrand and meet him at about 8am.

He was not a happy man when he answered the phone as I had clearly woken him long before he planned to get up. He liked to do the same with me and it amused me to no end that he was groaning unhappily on the other end of the line. He laughed as soon as he realised that I had given him a taste of his own medicine, and asked how far I was from Midrand...