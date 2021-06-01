Opinion / Columnists YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Move over millennials and Gen Z: the Alphas have arrived Indlulamithi Barometer reveals the youth are the most optimistic about the future of SA BL PREMIUM

“The most powerful force in politics,” Abraham Lincoln is reputed to have said, “are the battalions of time.” If this seems an endorsement of the power of the youth to make history, social scientists warn us to distinguish between “cohort” effects on the behaviour of youth — changes to the conditions in which a generation of young people are socialised — and “life-cycle” effects — the extent to which the passage of a generation to adulthood frees forces that change society.

Disentangling the two is no mean challenge, and for now let us say: it’s a bit of both...