Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Former Bafana coach Ntseki would kill for support Boucher has Cricket writers softpedal their criticism of Proteas coach who lives a charmed life despite dismal record BL PREMIUM

Molefi Ntseki is probably curled up in his home in the foetal position right now and wondering why he doesn’t have the sort of friends that Proteas coach Mark Boucher has.

Ntseki is unemployed as we speak after his SA Football Association (Safa) employers told him to take a hike more than a month ago after Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon...