KEVIN MCCALLUM: Three coffees for Louis, Richie and Leo — and Sanzar was born When the presidents of three rugby unions met at a bar in Sandton in 1995, they gave birth to a southern giant

We’ll always have 1995. And we’ll always have 2007. And we will most assuredly have 2019. Each has their own significance, rhyme and reason, but the 1995 Rugby World Cup was a time when things were fresh and full of hope, when SA seemed like it had a real chance of becoming the land all of its people wanted and needed.

The memories of 1995 can be quite overwhelming at times, becoming a little larger and shinier as the years pass, glossing over the opportunities missed to use that buzz to truly transform rugby and the country.