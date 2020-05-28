STREET DOGS: Make the second-best of it
28 May 2020 - 05:02
The second-best plan that you can execute is better than the best plan that you can’t execute.
Will you make more money if you allocate at least 80% of your assets to stocks and other risk assets? Yes. But how will you hold on during a gut-wrenching bear market that gives you the feeling you’re losing everything?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now