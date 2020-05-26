KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: What to make of Elon Musk?
As the technopreneur zooms up the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his anti-shutdown sentiment and budding hubris leave much to be desired
26 May 2020 - 19:44
A few years ago, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk was a sort of posterboy for science, innovation and greener principles.
His mind (and his companies) brought us Tesla electric cars, which totally changed the perception of such vehicles. Then came the Powerwall from Tesla, a smarter solution for storing and managing solar power in the home. Oh, and the Hyperloop concept for energy-efficient public transport originated with him too, though that remains theoretical.
