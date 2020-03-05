Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Ghost of Matanzima lives on in the narrow vision of Magashule and Zuma Their versions of nationalism are the same, based on a black bourgeois bureaucracy BL PREMIUM

People who end up on the wrong side of history get forgotten, their voices silenced by those who won. The result is that we fail to understand the ways in which they shaped our world. So it is with the founding premier of Transkei, Kaiser Daliwonga Matanzima.

If ever a man chose the wrong side of history, it was he. A scion of the AbaThembu aristocracy and a lawyer, he sold his soul to Hendrik Verwoerd, becoming the most esteemed black figure in the grand apartheid scheme. Demonised now, most of us barely know what he said in defence of what he did.