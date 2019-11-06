SIMON BARBER: Name the paranoid, racist US president caught in a House on fire
Hint: it’s not Donald Trump and it was more than 150 years ago
06 November 2019 - 14:25
Donald Trump has a portrait of Andrew Jackson in his Oval Office and likes to be photographed with it in the background. Someone seems to have told him he is the second coming of the seventh president. Today, though, Trump brings to mind another Andrew, also from Tennessee and also a raving white supremacist: Andrew Johnson, the 17th president and the first to be impeached.
Trump got to the White House with the aid of Vladimir Putin, Johnson courtesy of John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln’s assassin. Lincoln, a Republican, chose Johnson, a Democrat, to be his second-term vice president.
