MNINAWA NTLOKO: Dedication to superstition is quite common among sports fanatics Players around the world follow their own rituals on match days

Sport and superstitions have a complicated relationship that sometimes goes against the principles of basic common sense.

Let’s face it, folks, some sports fans are strange and they allow their passionate and fanatical support to plunge them into the realm of the bizarre when their teams play.