MNINAWA NTLOKO: Dedication to superstition is quite common among sports fanatics
Players around the world follow their own rituals on match days
22 October 2019 - 20:54
Sport and superstitions have a complicated relationship that sometimes goes against the principles of basic common sense.
Let’s face it, folks, some sports fans are strange and they allow their passionate and fanatical support to plunge them into the realm of the bizarre when their teams play.
