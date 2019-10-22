Mosimane warms up to fast-improving Jali

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has praised defensive midfielder Andile Jali for his improved level of professionalism after a turbulent spell that threatened to derail his career at the club.

The 29-year-old Jali was accused of domestic violence in October 2018 and Mosimane froze him out of the team so he could sort out his personal problems.

The player was also asked to work on his fitness as he had gained a lot of weight.

He has bounced back with five appearances in all competitions this season and Mosimane is pleased Jali has had no further off-field problems.

“He is a good player‚ he is working hard‚ his conditioning is good‚ he has sacrificed a lot and he is doing well‚” said Mosimane.

“It took him some time to understand the situation here at Sundowns, but now that he understands‚ he is looking good.

“We don’t have any issues with him and it shows that he is looking after himself‚ which is what we want.”

Mosimane said Jali had no choice but to work hard on his conditioning as competition for starting places in the defensive midfield role at Sundowns is fierce.

“He knows that Rivaldo [Coetzee] can play in that position‚ Sugar [Tiyani Mabunda] can play in that position with no problem, and it is the same with Sammy Seabi‚” he said.

“So he knows and understands that he must get himself fit, and as long as he is fit he will play.

“He has shown that he is professional and not a young boy any more‚ and we are supporting him.

“He knows that we have backed him all the way and it is about time that he gives back to himself and to the club.

“I sat down with him recently to discuss his performances in recent matches against Black Leopards and Kaizer Chiefs, and he is improving like any other player.”

Mosimane had some stern words for pundits who have been suggesting that Jali is ready to return to Bafana Bafana.

“We should not link Andile to Bafana guys‚ please‚” he said. “Let him finish a match here [at Sundowns] first.”

Jali played alongside Hlompho Kekana during the 5-0 demolition of AmaZulu in the Telkom Knockout on Sunday and is expected to be given another starting opportunity against Highlands Park in the Premiership on Wednesday.