Julius Malema hands himself in for allegedly illegally firing a gun

The EFF leader allegedly shot a rifle during the party’s five-year anniversary last year, but Malema says the matter is a ‘diversion’

10 September 2019 - 14:22 Nkululeko Ncana
JULY 4, 2019. Pretoria. Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema Appeared in the North Gauteng High Court. Malema challenged the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956. Picture: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema presented himself to the police’s special investigation unit over allegations that he illegally fired a weapon.

Malema arrived at the offices of the Hawks in Pretoria on Tuesday. The EFF said om Monday that it would issue a warning statement to Malema, who was filmed allegedly shooting a rifle into the air during the party’s five-year anniversary celebrations in East London last year.

Malema told reporters that the Hawks informed him further investigations are being conducted over the incident after a prosecutor refused to move on the evidence presented before him. 

“Someone, somewhere is sitting and making stupid decisions and not applying the law,” Malema said. “What is happening here is that they are using us as a diversion.”

His appearance before the Hawks came a day after the Daily Maverick website alleged that Malema was a beneficiary of funds embezzled from failed VBS Mutual Bank and used the money to finance his political aspirations and lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of Gucci apparel and other luxury items.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said he couldn’t immediately comment when contacted on Tuesday. The party has previously said there’s no proof its officials did anything wrong.

“The allegations about VBS are a fabrication and unfounded,” Malema said. “Louis Vuitton and Gucci, I have worn [them]  before. I don’t buy [them] with VBS money.”

He said he won’t take any action against the Daily Maverick.

With Amogelang Mbatha

Bloomberg

Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to be charged for assault, NPA confirms

The two EFF leaders were allegedly involved in a scuffle over entry to Fourways Memorial Park, where Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was being laid to rest
3 days ago

Malema tells South Africans to stop the violence against ‘other poor people’

Julius Malema says the levels of poverty in SA has left people fighting for limited resources, but these problems were not caused by foreigners
4 days ago

