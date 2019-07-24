STREET DOGS: Guru’s rules for traders
24 July 2019 - 05:08
A few rules from Conrad Leslie for speculating in commodities that might apply to the stock market:
Restrict your market position to those which are in keeping with sound basic market fundamentals. Never buck an established trend. The market may know more than you know. Give up your opinion before you give up your money. Don’t sell in an uptrend, don’t buy in a downtrend. Recognise that the greatest difficulty in trading is knowing when to sell.
