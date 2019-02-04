Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Julius Malema’ distrust of Shamila Batohi is a thumbs up for her

PIC board members escape further disciplinary processes until Mpati commission is done, and campaigning for the ANC gives Jacob Zuma access to party structures

04 February 2019 - 12:13 Robert Laing
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

EFF leader Julius Malema has inadvertently raised SA's confidence in new National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi.

By resigning en masse, the Public Investment Corporation's board members have escaped further disciplinary processes until the Mpati commission has concluded its work. 

In my opinion

Matters of debate

As the government’s financial stress has grown, the Public Investment Corporation's role has become increasingly contested, writes Stuart Theobald.

Campaigning for the ANC is a convenient smokescreen to keep former president Jacob Zuma politically relevant and gives him access to party structures. It also makes it difficult for the party to cut him loose when the law does come knocking, writes Ranjeni Munusamy.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

SA is a nation of spenders, boosting the valuation of the JSE's retailers over the years. But that could soon change.

“We intend to be a world leader in the application of artificial intelligence to consumer banking,” says Capitec's head of data and digital solutions, Graham Lee.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

The ambassadors of the US, UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland who sent President Cyril Ramaphosa a joint statement raising their concerns about SA's corruption, should have followed the correct protocol, international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu complained.

Very visual

Graph of the day

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Steinhoff scandal shows wheels of ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Trump may have done Lesetja ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: Workers trapped in a cycle of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANN CROTTY: Shortage of money is not the ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.