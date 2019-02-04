EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Julius Malema’ distrust of Shamila Batohi is a thumbs up for her
PIC board members escape further disciplinary processes until Mpati commission is done, and campaigning for the ANC gives Jacob Zuma access to party structures
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
EFF leader Julius Malema has inadvertently raised SA's confidence in new National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi.
By resigning en masse, the Public Investment Corporation's board members have escaped further disciplinary processes until the Mpati commission has concluded its work.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
As the government’s financial stress has grown, the Public Investment Corporation's role has become increasingly contested, writes Stuart Theobald.
Campaigning for the ANC is a convenient smokescreen to keep former president Jacob Zuma politically relevant and gives him access to party structures. It also makes it difficult for the party to cut him loose when the law does come knocking, writes Ranjeni Munusamy.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
SA is a nation of spenders, boosting the valuation of the JSE's retailers over the years. But that could soon change.
“We intend to be a world leader in the application of artificial intelligence to consumer banking,” says Capitec's head of data and digital solutions, Graham Lee.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
The ambassadors of the US, UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland who sent President Cyril Ramaphosa a joint statement raising their concerns about SA's corruption, should have followed the correct protocol, international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu complained.