EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What will the rand do? Your guess is as good as any expert’s

VBS’s auditors in line for more shocks, and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says he is not trying to debark the spy watchdog

21 June 2018 - 12:28 Robert Laing
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is opposing Inspector-General of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s push for greater independence "because the President believes this is not a matter that should be decided by the courts".

"We want to go off-grid," Rand Water chief operating officer Sipho Mosai says.

It is impossible to forecast the value of the dollar or rand with any degree of conviction. Accurate forecasts are simply lucky ones, writes Investec Wealth & Investment chief economist and strategist Brian Kantor.

Whispers from inside the wreckage of VBS Mutual Bank suggest the bank’s rapid disintegration is far dirtier than anyone could have suspected, writes Rob Rose.

Rain, a new telecoms company backed by prominent businessmen Patrice Motsepe, Paul Harris and Michael Jordaan, has been surprised "slightly on the positive side" by the number of customers attracted in its first two weeks since opening.

Given the corporate malfeasance of recent months — and the clouds surrounding Brait’s 35% shareholder Christo Wiese — you would think the company would have the good sense to give as much detail as possible.

Taste’s future hinges on whether its inexperienced CEO can convince the world’s second-most valuable food brand, Starbucks, to stick with the once-promising fast-food firm, its exclusive franchise partner in SA. That goes for Domino’s too.

