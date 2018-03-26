Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: ‘Renewal’ means ANC must cleanse itself of ‘crooks’, Thabo Mbeki says

26 March 2018 - 11:46 Wilson Johwa and Tammy Foyn
Thabo Mbeki. Picture: SOWETAN
Thabo Mbeki on the Jacob Zuma legacy.

In a move that will have echoes of the Inxeba saga for South African film fans and the LGBT community, a Chinese film festival has pulled the award-winning film, Call Me by Your Name.

Payment dispute leaves judges high and dry.

Outgoing Business Day editor Tim Cohen reflects on his time at the newspaper.

Trevor Manuel writes about the changes in SA over the past few weeks, saying that after a protracted period of corruption, it is necessary to arrest the processes of malfeasance and embark on a period of healing.

The key focus for MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela is on digital to ensure that the company finds cheaper ways to attract people to its digital streaming platform, DStv Now.

CEO Izak Petersen describes Dipula’s latest acquisition as having put the company on a consistent growth path that has seen its portfolio grow more than 300% since listing.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.