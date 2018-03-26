EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: ‘Renewal’ means ANC must cleanse itself of ‘crooks’, Thabo Mbeki says
In a move that will have echoes of the Inxeba saga for South African film fans and the LGBT community, a Chinese film festival has pulled the award-winning film, Call Me by Your Name.
Outgoing Business Day editor Tim Cohen reflects on his time at the newspaper.
Trevor Manuel writes about the changes in SA over the past few weeks, saying that after a protracted period of corruption, it is necessary to arrest the processes of malfeasance and embark on a period of healing.
The key focus for MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela is on digital to ensure that the company finds cheaper ways to attract people to its digital streaming platform, DStv Now.
CEO Izak Petersen describes Dipula’s latest acquisition as having put the company on a consistent growth path that has seen its portfolio grow more than 300% since listing.
Here is Prince Mashele forcing @AdvDali_Mpofu to read a passage from Mein Kampf that he says describes the content of EFF politics perfectly. @Radio702 @CapeTalk pic.twitter.com/BGOkwRCDEo— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) March 26, 2018
