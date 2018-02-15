Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Come out, come out wherever you are, the Hawks tell Atul Gupta

Wandile Sihlobo says recent rainfall has improved summer crop conditions, and mayor Patricia de Lille's rival questions her membership of the DA

15 February 2018 - 12:44 Wilson Johwa
Atul Gupta. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Atul Gupta. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

When the Hawks came calling for Atul Gupta.

Now Patricia de Lille’s rival casts doubt on the Cape Town mayor’s membership of the DA.

Jacob Zuma has set SA back by almost decade: he has opened the floodgates to looting, undermined our institutions, allowed a political culture mired in corruption to take root and spread like a cancer, and has undermined the capacity of the state through patronage and the purging of competent and honest officials.

Wandile Sihlobo says SA started the 2017-18 season on a bad footing, but fortunately, summer crop conditions had improved, albeit marginally.

Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo tells MPs of being denied an advance payment by Eskom, as relations deteriorated under Brian Molefe.

It has not been a good year for Gold Fields, but its major investments are likely to pay off in the future.

