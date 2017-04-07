EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Voting against Zuma is not misconduct — Motlanthe

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Voting against Zuma in Parliament would be no act of misconduct by ANC MPs, says former president Kgalema Motlanthe. He also laments that some people in the ANC "use the president as a metonym for the ANC.... When you speak about the ANC critically, they say it’s an attack on the president. When he commits errors, their response is that they must defend the ANC."