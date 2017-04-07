Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Voting against Zuma is not misconduct — Motlanthe

Pravin Gordhan roasts Bathabile Dlamini while the SABC extends begging bowl to Treasury

07 April 2017 - 11:59 AM Wilson Johwa
President Jacob Zuma, in ANC regalia, attends a rally in Port Elizabeth. File picture: THE HERALD
The SABC is seeking a bail-out by the Treasury — providing newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba with his first test.

Pravin Gordhan will be in Parliament for the no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma.

Eskom has to explain why it ignored evidence against a company linked to interim CEO Matshela Koko.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini gets another public roasting, this time from Gordhan.

Voting against Zuma in Parliament would be no act of misconduct by ANC MPs, says former president Kgalema Motlanthe. He also laments that some people in the ANC "use the president as a metonym for the ANC.... When you speak about the ANC critically, they say it’s an attack on the president. When he commits errors, their response is that they must defend the ANC."

Anthony Butler warns Zuma’s supporters against celebrating too soon.

Rob Rose says anyone with forewarning of Zuma’s decision to reshuffle the Cabinet would have made out like a bandit. And not only with the rand: if they’d "shorted" bank shares, they’d have also done well.

Spare a thought for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Despite the decline of capability identified in the defence review of 2014 nothing has happened.

Brian Joffe opens up on his plans and why he finds retiring unappealing.

What happened to the 8,000 mining permits issued in the past seven years and has the "use it or lose it" principle been applied?

Having reduced its debt, thanks to its last rights issue, now ArcelorMittal SA is planning to borrow R3.5bn.

Social grants saga smoothed over

A crisis in payments was averted when April’s social welfare grants were distributed without incident
PETER BRUCE: Zuma's contagion

The president will see this crisis through; and however sincere his new finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, may be, he will not be able to resist ...
SACP to join Save SA march after Treasury march declared illegal

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, meanwhile, blames 'disgruntled' police for trying to stop the Save SA march
THE FT COLUMN: Economics unpicks Mandela’s grand bargain

Sacking Pravin Gordhan was a reckless act that will damage the very people Jacob Zuma purports to serve, writes David Pilling
