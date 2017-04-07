BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Voting against Zuma is not misconduct — Motlanthe
Pravin Gordhan roasts Bathabile Dlamini while the SABC extends begging bowl to Treasury
Stories of Note
The SABC is seeking a bail-out by the Treasury — providing newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba with his first test.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Voting against Zuma in Parliament would be no act of misconduct by ANC MPs, says former president Kgalema Motlanthe. He also laments that some people in the ANC "use the president as a metonym for the ANC.... When you speak about the ANC critically, they say it’s an attack on the president. When he commits errors, their response is that they must defend the ANC."
Rob Rose says anyone with forewarning of Zuma’s decision to reshuffle the Cabinet would have made out like a bandit. And not only with the rand: if they’d "shorted" bank shares, they’d have also done well.
Spare a thought for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Despite the decline of capability identified in the defence review of 2014 nothing has happened.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Brian Joffe opens up on his plans and why he finds retiring unappealing.
What happened to the 8,000 mining permits issued in the past seven years and has the "use it or lose it" principle been applied?
Having reduced its debt, thanks to its last rights issue, now ArcelorMittal SA is planning to borrow R3.5bn.
