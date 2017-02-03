BUDGET
BRIAN KANTOR: Taxing citizens for state overspending will not aid growth
The economy needs less taxation and subsidisation that significantly alters patterns of consumption and production, writes Brian Kantor
03 February 2017 - 06:12 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.