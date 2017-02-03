Opinion / Columnists

BUDGET

BRIAN KANTOR: Taxing citizens for state overspending will not aid growth

The economy needs less taxation and subsidisation that significantly alters patterns of consumption and production, writes Brian Kantor

03 February 2017 - 06:12 AM Brian Kantor

BL Premium

This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.

For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.