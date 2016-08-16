EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Explosive claims of bribery against BAT

Stories of Note

It’s a case of blaming the messenger: the Nigerian journalist who first received footage of kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls has a lot of explaining to do, according to the country’s military. Nigeria’s army is going after the journalist who got the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls’ vide

Shocking allegations have been made against JSE-listed British American Tobacco. An affidavit made by a former employee of Forensic Security Services, a private security outfit run by former apartheid-era intelligence agent Stephen Botha, makes explosive claims. British American Tobacco 'bribed' police - affidavit

Can mini-bus taxis ever be safe? Well, that is the focus of a plan by Sonke Gender Justice, in partnership with the South African National Taxi Council. Plan to make women, kids safer on taxis

Only a handful of coalition agreements have been reached to date, but these will become clearer when kingmakers the EFF shed light on their position on Wednesday. Four coalitions sealed, more still to be signed

It was the kind of thing the motor industry and the government, would want to hear: SA is the best place in Africa for those in the business of producing motor vehicles.SA still best bet for car makers

Four months since the formation of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission, employees and shareholders account for the bulk of the 100-odd complaints lodged with the entity. BEE fronting cases quick to hit commission

With at least five colours of the national flag to work with, those entrusted with designing tracksuits for TeamSA could have done better, and Sport and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula agrees with the critics. Team SA’s baggy tracksuits a major fail

In My Opinion

Ban Ki-moon argues for a woman to replace him as UN secretary-general. My replacement should be a woman, says UN secretary-general

Remember the gender verification tests that Caster Semenya endured? The treatment of female athletes, and intersex women in particular, has had a long and sordid history. The humiliating practice of sex-testing female athletes

Finding Alpha

About 30,000 Apple watches later, Discovery has several balls in the air. Discovery gets moving on its banking ambitions

Curro profit soars on threefold rise in pupils. Curro maintains its growth trajectorycurro-maintains-its-growth-trajectory

BHP Billiton posts a historic first loss. BHP Billiton posts first loss and slashes dividend

Sounding it out

Watch this video of Robert Redford as he argues that "technology deprives us of coming up with our own stories":

Oh, Very Twitty