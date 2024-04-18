Opinion

CARTOON: Fuelling the conflict

18 April 2024 - 05:39
by Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, April 18 2024
How severe will Israel’s reprisal attack on Iran be?

A geopolitical expert says full-on conflict will disrupt 30% of global oil supply
National
2 days ago

Netanyahu says Israel will make its own decisions on defence

Israel's leader meets German and British foreign ministers as global powers urge restraint
World
17 hours ago

Timeline: Iran launches direct attack on Israel

Israeli military says it shot down almost all of 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran, which releases video of the attack
World
3 days ago

Step on the brakes, Europe urges Israel

Allies urge restraint after Iran’s attack, but Israeli officials say war cabinet favours retaliation
World
2 days ago

Iran warns US and Israel against retaliation after attack

Netanyahu’s war cabinet meets as global powers urge restraint
World
3 days ago
