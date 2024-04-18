CARTOON: Fuelling the conflict

The dollar has paused its recent rally as investors consider their outlooks on US inflation and geopolitical risk
NSFAS, like Sassa before it, is a horror story of institutionalised incompetence
Motsoaledi says these shops must come into tax net, and those run by undocumented people will be closed
EFF leader says he and his MK counterpart Jacob Zuma plan to meet after the May 29 general election to discuss collaboration
The French broadcast group has been aggressively buying up shares for almost four years after its initial purchase in October 2020
Main contributors to 5.3% acceleration in March were the costs of housing, electricity and water
Sector offers a beacon of hope for an export-led economic revival that could attract much-needed inward investment
Parliament unanimously passed a bill restricting gay rights in February, but President Nana Akufo-Addo has delayed signing it
New breed of stars has potential to share spotlight with kings of sprint
The service provider says driver identification is verified through the home affairs database
