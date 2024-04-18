BOOK REVIEW
Something for every reader at Franschhoek’s literary festival
An eclectic mix of voices across genres will be found in panel discussions, interviews and workshops
If there’s one thing book lovers like to do — aside from reading — it’s talking about their favourite reads. This year’s Franschhoek Literary Festival brings together diverse voices from the worlds of literature, politics, science and cultural activism.
SA’s biggest book festival takes place from May 17-19 in one of the country’s oldest and most picturesque towns, and will include interactive writing workshops and after-hours entertainment, offering festivalgoers different perspectives and points of view. It’s an event at which people get to meet new and celebrated authors, hear about new novels, and are generally surrounded by all things bookish...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.