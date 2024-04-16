How severe will Israel’s reprisal attack on Iran be?
A geopolitical expert says full-on conflict will disrupt 30% of global oil supply
16 April 2024 - 12:42
The former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia and commander of US Central Command, John Abizaid, says Iran must brace itself for a retaliatory attack by Israel in a move he says puts many Arab states in a catch 22 scenario.
Abizaid, who currently serves as a senior adviser for Lazard Geopolitical Advisory, said all indications point to Israel biding its time to prepare an attack on Iran...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.