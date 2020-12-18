CARTOON: Best of Brandan 2020

The all share closed 1.79% firmer and the top 40 rose 1.87%
The effect of the pandemic has been anything but equitable, even though characterised as a great leveller
SCA verdict overturns a decision of the high court to reinstate a disbarred advocate
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party is still developing guidelines for removing officials accused of graft
World’s largest source of rough diamonds by value shows the scars of a virus-battered year
Green energy, artificial intelligence and data-driven markets would help the country tackle Covid-19
Sasol is overall winner of CGISA Integrated Reporting Awards this year, writes Lynette Dicey
CISA update on SolarWinds hack says removing attackers from compromised networks will be ‘highly complex and challenging’
The Buccaneers take on Angola side Sagrada Esperança in Luanda on Tuesday after a bye in the first qualification stage
Industry players revel in the possibility of failure, earning rewards by taking risks in front of audiences
