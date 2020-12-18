Opinion

CARTOON: Best of Brandan 2020

18 December 2020 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Friday, December 18 2020
Manuel wins another victory as SCA rules against EFF

The party's allegations judged as defamatory, although high court's damages claim ruled too high
National
17 hours ago

Billions at stake for insurers after Guardrisk business interruption ruling

Guardrisk had argued that its policy agreement with Café Chameleon did not cover government’s response to Covid-19
Companies
13 hours ago

Slump cuts a third off De Beers’ revenue

World’s largest source of rough diamonds by value shows the scars of a virus-battered year
Companies
16 hours ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: With elections looming, the ANC will need to deal with the Magashule matter

Governing party drags feet on integrity commission’s report that recommends secretary-general step down
Opinion
12 hours ago

The Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago: How love for medicine got outnumbered

A Wits professor told him that he might not particularly like it, but he had the ability to master economics; a young Kganyago wasn’t convinced
National
15 hours ago
Thursday, December 17 2020
