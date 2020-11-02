CARTOON: DA’s core principles upstaged

Positive Chinese data has given sentiment a boost, though all eyes are on the US election this week
Natural gas burns cleaner than other fossil fuels but it is a fossil fuel nonetheless and the world is drawing away from it
Union’s lawyers demand airline operator issue new section 189 notice based on consultations
The liberal party commits itself to nonracialism, a market economy and a capable state
Many retailers will run specials for longer to control crowds, but some shoppers might not have the cash
It is estimated the offshore development could contribute R1.5-trillion to SA over 30 years
It has been a devastating year for the world. The economic, social and health impacts wrought by the global Covid-19 pandemic will reverberate for years to come.
Officials say at least five people died in election day protests against Ouattara’s bid for a third term as president
Duane Vermeulen sums up motivation in last episode of documentary series on win in Japan
Stand-up paddle-boarding requires balance achieved through a perpetually activated core
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.