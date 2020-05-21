Opinion

WATCH: What level 3 could do for the economy

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

21 May 2020 - 09:04 Business Day TV
People wait in queues for food aid in Sunderland Ridge, southwest of Pretoria, May 14 2020. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
SA remains under level 4 lockdown, but some restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 are set to ease.

The team discusses what level 3 lockdown might mean for the economy.

