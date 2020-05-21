Editing Allowed
WATCH: What level 3 could do for the economy
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
21 May 2020 - 09:04
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
SA remains under level 4 lockdown, but some restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 are set to ease.
The team discusses what level 3 lockdown might mean for the economy.