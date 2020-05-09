Covid-19 dispatches from the front lines of swab securement

Word got out here that nasal swabs were the only thing standing between Northern California and a lot of coronavirus testing, and people with a talent for figuring out things began to figure things out. Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, flew a plane full of medical supplies from China to the University of California at San Francisco Medical Centre, and some functional though less-than-ideal nasal swabs were happily among them.

Chris Kawaja, the owner of a chemical company with dealings in China, found another off-brand Chinese nasal swab supplier, and messaged them. “I said, ‘Hey, do you have these things?’”, says Kawaja. “And this woman came right back and said, ‘Yeah, I have 250,000.’” These swabs were the real deal, but before Kawaja could nab them the Chinese woman sent another message to say, “Some guy in Houston just took 200,000 of them.”

Kawaja charged the rest to his credit card — at 70c a pop, triple the old market price — and had them shipped to San Francisco in small batches, to evade the notice of Chinese customs officials.

“It did occur to me: Why did I need to find this stuff?” says Kawaja. “Why did some random dude in Marin need to read some random newspaper article about how Joe DeRisi needed swabs, and go and find the swabs?”

DeRisi is an infectious disease specialist and co-president of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in San Francisco. I’ve been following his work and have already written about how, in the first three weeks of March, he used a volunteer labour force of 200 graduate students to build the fastest big coronavirus testing lab in the US from scratch — only to find that an absence of nasal swabs left him little to test. The swabs are no longer a problem, and the Biohub suddenly has a magic flashlight, with the power to see both where the virus hides and how it moves.

There’s now the question of where to point it. Not, DeRisi thought, at people turning up at hospitals with coughs and fevers: their tests didn’t tell you much that you didn’t already know about where the disease might next travel. Random sampling of some community, obvious as it sounds, might not be the best idea either. “Just testing anyone may not be the right strategy,” says DeRisi. “You want to get the most bang for your buck. You want to go out and find the virus, so you can isolate it. We’ve been playing defence. Now we can start playing offence.”

The first swabs the Biohub received that hinted at any sort of strategy came, oddly enough, from the weird and remote beach town of Bolinas, just north of San Francisco. The bookstore in Bolinas has no cash register but a sign telling customers to take whatever book they want and to stick however much they think it is worth into a collection box. The whole town is like that.

A local entrepreneur named Cyrus Harmon, frustrated by his inability to get himself and his family tested for Covid-19, had got in touch with University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) researchers and offered to pay to test all the town’s 1,400 residents.

Test everyone, fast

He’d read the story of Vo, a village in Northern Italy, that has escaped the worst of the pandemic by testing all its residents and isolating the infected.

It took Harmon and a venture capitalist also living in Bolinas three weeks to do for 1,400 California communists what the US government and the big lab testing companies say they still can’t do for 100 US senators: test everyone, fast.

There were some glitches. The first batch of Bolinas samples arrived at the Biohub in a garbage bag. “Ten percent of the tubes had leaked,” says DeRisi. “Because they’d used shitty swabs that didn’t fit inside the tubes.” Even then it took DeRisi’s graduate students less than two days to hand the entire town of Bolinas its results: no-one had the virus.

Bolinas had never struck DeRisi, or anyone else, as the best place to go virus hunting. Rich people with lots of space and a preference for isolation were not the most likely hosts. But the idea of testing everyone in some town or neighbourhood struck DeRisi as a good one, maybe even a great one. You just needed to go looking in places the virus was more likely to be hiding. One of them happened to be right around the corner.