Emirates to raise debt to help it through pandemic slump

Dubai — Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, says it will raise debt to help it through the coronavirus pandemic and may have to take tougher measures as it faces the most difficult months in its history.

The state-owned airline, which suspended regular passenger flights in March due to the virus outbreak that has shattered global travel demand, said on Sunday that a recovery in travel is at least 18 months away.

It reported a 21% rise in profit for its financial year that ended on March 31, but said the pandemic had hit its fourth quarter performance and it will tap banks to raise debt in its first quarter to lessen the impact on cash flows by the virus.

The airline, which has been promised financial aid from its Dubai state owner, did not say how much it expects to raise.

“The Covid-19 pandemic will have a huge impact on our 2020-2021 performance,” chair Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said. “We continue to take aggressive cost-management measures, and other necessary steps to safeguard our business, while planning for business resumption.”

In an internal e-mail sent to staff, Sheikh Ahmed said the months ahead will be the most difficult in the airline’s 35-year history. “At some point, if our business situation doesn’t improve, we will have to take harder measures,” he said.

Emirates Group, which counts the airline among its assets, said it will not pay an annual dividend to its shareholder, Dubai’s state fund. Its cash assets stood at 25.6-billion dirham, it said.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in the group’s annual report released on Sunday that he is confident Emirates will emerge from the crisis strong, and a global leader in aviation.

Dubai said in March that it will inject funding into the airline. Emirates said in the annual report that Dubai will financially support the airline if required.

An Emirates spokesperson said Dubai’s commitment to provide it with “equity injections” will allow it to “preserve its skilled workforce”. It will also allow it to be ready to resume flights when possible and continue to operate cargo and other services, she said.

Hub model

The airline made a profit of 1.1-billion dirham in the year to March 31, up from 871-million dirham a year earlier, it said. However, it cautioned that the virus outbreak has hit its final quarter.

Revenue contracted 6.1% to 92-billion dirham as the number of passengers carried fell 4.2% to 56.2-million.

In March, Emirates also temporarily cut staff pay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not clear when Emirates will resume normal flights. Rival Qatar Airways has said it will begin rebuilding its network from this month, while Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways plans to resume regular flights from June.

International connectivity is crucial for Emirates’ Gulf hub model, which transformed Dubai six years ago into the world’s busiest international airport. It does not operate domestic flights and most of its passengers transit through its hub.